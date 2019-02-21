US gov't to place 200 tons of humanitarian aid near Venezuelan-Colombian border

More
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he will not allow U.S. aid to enter the country.
3:03 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US gov't to place 200 tons of humanitarian aid near Venezuelan-Colombian border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61216159,"title":"US gov't to place 200 tons of humanitarian aid near Venezuelan-Colombian border","duration":"3:03","description":"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he will not allow U.S. aid to enter the country. ","url":"/International/video/us-govt-place-200-tons-humanitarian-aid-venezuela-61216159","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.