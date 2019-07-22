Transcript for US-Iran tensions escalates after Iran arrests 17 alleged spies

For more on this else over to the White House where our White House correspondent Karen Travers is standing by Karen the president. Weighing in on this this morning as well he's disputing Iran's claims here. He is an in the tweak of course that and give up to the president makes his policy statements White House officials have not commented on the record on this but the president says. It is totally thought he says there is zero truth to this claim he hopes is that Iran is. A total mass. This followed up the secretary of state Mike Pompeo is saying this morning essentially take this out with a grain of salt said he Ronnie in regime has a long history. Of why president followed that up with history. And at tweedy now a lot of different fronts it seems this morning Karen from attacking the Federal Reserve to those four. I congressional Democrats that have been his targets lately also taking nine. Robert Mueller on this huge week for his presidency. Yet the president says that Miller should not be allowed to have another bite at the apple the president and his team or maybe since that report whispers turned in. Has said that that's Robert Muller's testimony he spoke through that 400 plus page report and he did not need to go up and testify on Capitol Hill. His surprise Democrats disagree and one ask him questions. Mueller has made it clear that he won't beyond what you wrote in that report. The White House says that the Democrats are playing politics here. DeVon the president was asked last week Friday before he left the White House that he was planning on watching Muller's testimony he says no he's not going to be watching. I think we'll see if that ends up being the case I highly doubt the president is going to be able to resist tuning in on Wednesday right. Her in February we work twelve hours ahead in Vietnam when Michael Cullen with death of iron Capitol Hill. The president seemed to be up all night watching that testimony. Staff I've pretty hard to believe that he'll be resisting. The testimony of of Mueller on Wednesday for five hours Karen Travers at the white aspects like Karen. I will have special coverage here all day on Wednesday an ABC news live starting at 8:30 AM as Robert Mueller special counsel. Appears before the House Intelligence Committee also be before the House Judiciary Committee. A talking about obstruction talking about alleged. Collusion and conspiracy it'll be an epic historic day on Capitol Hill we'll have that here while the wall covers certain at 8:30 eastern time.

