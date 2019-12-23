US keeping tabs on North Korea amid missile launch warning

North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un recently held a meeting to determine steps to bolster his military.
0:23 | 12/23/19

And the US is keeping a close eye on North Korea amid warnings of an unspecified Christmas surprise. There's growing speculation that Kim Jong-un could abandon diplomacy a launch a long range missile. North Korean state media said Kim recently held a meeting to determine steps to bolster his military. The White House said president drop in Japan's prime minister spoke over the weekend and agreed to continue close communication light of recent threats.

