US military airlifts some American embassy personnel in Haiti

U.S. military crews airlifted nonessential U.S. Embassy personnel in Haiti out of harm's way amid a surge of gang-related violence against the government, the U.S. Southern Command said.

March 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live