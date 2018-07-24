Transcript for US missionary falls to his death taking photos

You tuck teen who fell to his death off an Australian cliff. Was reportedly taking a stealthy with friends at the time. The body of nineteen year old Mormon missionary Gavin Zimmerman has been recovered from the ocean south of Sydney. Authorities say the team lost his balance beef for plunging thirty feet another man felt that his death at that same location just last. Month investigators are trying to establish a digital footprint as they search for a missing college student in rural Iowa. Twenty year old Molly tidbits was last seen last Wednesday her boyfriend says he got a message on snapshot Thursday around 10 PM saying. She had returned from jogging her disappearance. Has family and friends puzzled and concerned. It this is her run off this is just. Knowing machine count and nobody in Dover in the world not a fan growing up mean. Nobody would've ever guess that she would just take off and tell anybody. Out of its wallet had her IDs and a right d.s were found at home of her boyfriend's brother where she was dog sitting. But her phone and fit the device are missing.

