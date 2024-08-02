US recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader as winner of contested election

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday opposition leader Edmundo González was the clear winner in Venezuela’s recent presidential election and not current authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.

August 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live