1 US service member killed, 1 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

More
The service member who died in the attack Monday is the sixth American killed in Afghanistan this year.
0:42 | 09/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 US service member killed, 1 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57587572,"title":"1 US service member killed, 1 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan","duration":"0:42","description":"The service member who died in the attack Monday is the sixth American killed in Afghanistan this year.","url":"/International/video/us-service-member-killed-wounded-apparent-insider-attack-57587572","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.