US set to announce 'significant' sanctions on Iran

More
Tensions with Iran continue to mount as the United States approved a cyberattack on Iran after the nation shot down a U.S. drone.
3:58 | 06/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US set to announce 'significant' sanctions on Iran

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"Tensions with Iran continue to mount as the United States approved a cyberattack on Iran after the nation shot down a U.S. drone.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63912666","title":"US set to announce 'significant' sanctions on Iran","url":"/International/video/us-set-announce-significant-sanctions-iran-63912666"}