US-sponsored UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire fails

A United Nations resolution sponsored by the U.S. that called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war has failed. ABC News' Matt Gutman reports from Tel Aviv, Israel.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live