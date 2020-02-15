US and Taliban agree to ‘reduction in violence’

More
Could the seven-day deal could lead to lasting peace in war-ravaged Afghanistan?
1:55 | 02/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US and Taliban agree to ‘reduction in violence’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"Could the seven-day deal could lead to lasting peace in war-ravaged Afghanistan?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68997721","title":"US and Taliban agree to ‘reduction in violence’","url":"/International/video/us-taliban-agree-reduction-violence-68997721"}