-
Now Playing: US troops come under fire at Syrian checkpoint
-
Now Playing: 5th grader gets best Valentine’s Day surprise
-
Now Playing: Scientists warn 1 in 3 plant and animal species could be extinct in 50 years
-
Now Playing: Updates on cruise ship under coronavirus quarantine
-
Now Playing: US and Taliban agree to ‘reduction in violence’
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus emergency on flight to London
-
Now Playing: Sunscreen pollution proves highly toxic to juvenile corals
-
Now Playing: Steam devils appear over Lake Ontario
-
Now Playing: School of dolphins swim alongside Royal Navy ship
-
Now Playing: New York Fashion Week, Oscars, Westminster Dogs: The Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan visit Stanford University
-
Now Playing: 15th coronavirus case confirmed in US
-
Now Playing: TV weatherman bombarded with snowballs during report
-
Now Playing: Exclusive look inside US patrols in northeastern Syria
-
Now Playing: Hottest January on record
-
Now Playing: Kangaroo navigates flooded Australian streets
-
Now Playing: Authorities trigger controlled avalanche
-
Now Playing: World’s oldest man, Duchess Kate, Fashion Week: World in Photos, Feb. 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: World's oldest man says smiling is his secret to 112 years
-
Now Playing: Recovering koala enjoys a belly rub