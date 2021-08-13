Transcript for Most US troops deployed to Kabul will be in place by this weekend, Pentagon says

Those Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby giving a briefing at the Pentagon on troops being deployed to Afghanistan to assist in pulling civilians. Out of the embassy there in couple. Kirby says the troop movements are happening right at this moment and that three Italians are on their way to cobble. Some troops are already there on the ground in the bulk of them will be in place by the end of the weekend. But it's all comes after the Taliban seize the country's second largest city of Kandahar overnight. Militants have taken control of fifteen provincial capitals in just the past week. And they're closing in on the country's capital of Kabul. Kirby express also some concern over the speed of the Taliban advance saying that. It was a factor in why these ships are being deployed monolith since that moment. We are certainly concerned by a did the speed with which the Taliban has been moving. And as we said from the very beginning. That. This is a Mitt it and it is still is. A moment for Afghan national security and defense forces as well as their political leadership. No welcome has to be inevitable here I'm not gonna. Speculate about surprise we're obviously watching this just like you're watching this and seeing it happen in real time and it's deeply concerning. It's in fact. The. There's deteriorating. Conditions are a factor a big factor in why. The president has approved this mission to help support our their production of a personal there in Kabul so mean were. Worried we're adjusting as best we can given those conditions. And again. This is this is a moment for the Afghans. Take to unite that the leadership in the military no welcome has to be inevitable here. Let's go to senior pentagon reportedly Martinez for more on not million a year just in that briefing it that you heard Kirby there. Expressing confidence it sounds like in the Afghan army he said this is a moment for the Afghans to unite. The leadership and in the military he said twice just and that quote alone no outcome has to be inevitable. But he also out right said kept saying that they have an advantage right now they have an advantage right now. Give this a reality check here what what do you think about that advantage given the advance we've seen from the Taliban in just the past few days. Merit and that is exactly the same messaging that we have heard from Kirby from the pension psyche at the White House. From that price at the State Department very consistent messaging from the by administration. That this is the ball is in the Afghan military's court in the Afghan government's court. They're talking about leadership that they need to step up they've got the advantages singing to use them. Well we know that they had very elite special operations forces which they were sending to be some of these hot spots in southern Afghanistan and western Afghanistan last week. They are holding the Afghan Taliban a date for a time and then we started seeing although the movements up in the north. Where those provincial capitol started being taken by the Taliban and then didn't just two days ago we saw all of the pressure in the south collapsing. In all those elite troops and that they are no longer there that did that Taliban is now in charge of Kandahar they're in charge of last Kirk. They're in charge of Iraq that's were all those forces percent so they did step up by sending troops there. But we're seeing now is that momentum is definitely inside. With the in favor of the Taliban and you're seeing on the snap right now. Those are fifteen provincial capitals not just in one region of Afghanistan but throughout the entire country. And it shows that level of sophistication right now this Taliban offensive. You're hurting Kirby in that core re not talk about how they are being concerned about the speed of this. The reporter's question was were you surprised. Wednesday he wouldn't use he really couldn't use more that term. Concern because he said obviously this was some a main reason why we went in with these. I'm going in with these additional troops. Think help get people out of the embassy and to get these special immigrant visa holders. Tens of thousands of them the interpreter helped the US military and their families so. We're seeing the same language it's unclear if those capabilities that he listed are going to be able to help. The Afghan government maintain itself should. The Taliban's strength Kabul and we heard him say right now that it appears that they are trying to isolate Kabul right now. And and Louie he actually went so far as to list some of the reasons why they should be able to saying that. The Afghan army has the advantage of US resource is well as twenty years. US training so why are we seeing the Taliban advanced so quickly why can't they hold them at bay is the US just severely underestimated it. How better now. I think it's a question and many people are asking why he went after for all this investment after the billions of dollars that works spent. On training the Afghan military Henri sourcing them with a high tech equipment that you mentioned why is this happening particularly in these areas. And I think one of the factors that goes back to what we've heard from Kirby himself and others spokespeople at the White House and at the State Department. It's about leadership but they also talk about the word will. Is there the Wharton is there the will to fight among these forces. Who are working pretty Afghan government the Afghan military. But whose allegiances may be tribal or who may decide that hate this is not worth fighting for after all. Com these are questions that everybody's asking their legitimate questions and I think their questions that are being asked here at the Pentagon itself. I'm hiding talking officials while they. And award is not concerned but frustration. That this is actually occurring because now we were seeing that that military US military has to step up again. To ensure the security of American civilians. American diplomats. And these Afghan interpreters and their families and we also heard Kirby admit that the Taliban is trying to isolate Koppel right now how significant is that. That's very significant Diane because we've seen a momentum shift from than from the south to the north in Afghanistan all the way to the west. We've seen some of these provinces that are close by. I had to cobble that's one of them was taken very clean Guber guys need that is a key center just eighty miles down the road we see we're hearing that forces are moving down there. Bogged down that road so what does that mean that means. You typically you would think that military forces after such sweeping a sweep would try to consolidate their forces so that they could move on an all out advance. On to cobble later on. Maybe that's not what the Taliban are listed you may be they want to build on this momentum. And streaked down towards Kabul regardless of the how many forces they get there these are things that the US military is observing trying to figure out exactly what's going on. But most significantly it's the Afghan government needs to notice because they are the ones who are going to be providing and ensuring the defense of Kabul. If it looks like the Taliban heads there. And really what can you tell us that the Afghans are trying to get the country through this special visa program how many of them will be able to get out and what happens to them as they do. We're talking thousands we are talking about him the maximum media 20000 individuals who worked as interpreter is. For the US government for US military over the last twenty years. And their families it was a complicated visa process that's in sped up by congressional legislation been sped up by. The efforts here at the Pentagon and the State Department to try to facilitate their exit. Bob and it. They've been numbers mean nineteen estimates as high as 50000 maybe 78000. That is a large number of people you're trying to get out in a short period of time it's unclear exactly how long this mission is going last year hurt Kirby say one point. The military jog on mission ends as scheduled on August 31. But that doesn't mean that this other mission will end on that same date so maybe there there's a lot more time but I think a lot really depends. On the security situation in Kabul unit hee-seop may have heard me ask that question if there is a secondary effect here. About having these troops there because by having that American troop presence in Kabul maybe got the flex the Taliban away from wanting to strike. I'm but again he's hurt get hit Kirby did not want to you answer that he didn't. Frame it that way he said no they troops are there essentially to provide the security for these Americans the diplomats. And interpreters as they leave. And another question Diane where do these interpreter is go BK as we immediately know that this State Department has been trying to negotiate. Who deals with neighboring countries with some of their other countries to seeing that they can take them. And we have not yet heard deals announced yet but we have seen is about a thousand who have a right here and at Fort Lee in Virginia. And maybe this Israel and but for now on it would be much easier to keep them in the region. Maintain that flow he did say at one point we're talking about a capacity it would be able fly out thousands of individuals that day. Though they may not get to that point but the capability be airlift. Be it military be it commercial aircraft will be available in coming days I senior pentagon reportedly Martinez. I spectacularly thank you. Thanks to him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.