-
Now Playing: Afghans fear for their lives as Taliban seizes more key cites
-
Now Playing: Taliban seizes 3 cities in 24 hours as US sends troops to evacuate Kabul embassy
-
Now Playing: Greece wildfires, Florida mask protest, Scottish twins: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Afghanistan in crisis as Taliban closes in on capital
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Taliban seizes Kandahar as US sends troops to evacuate Kabul embassy
-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage in Algeria
-
Now Playing: 2 new dinosaur species discovered in Northwest China
-
Now Playing: National security expert discusses Taliban’s rapid takeover in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Biden responds to Taliban takeover of Afghan cities
-
Now Playing: US sends troops to Afghanistan as crisis intensifies
-
Now Playing: Taliban claims capture of more crucial Afghan cities
-
Now Playing: Breaking down Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: French soccer team fights back on league hijab ban
-
Now Playing: US troops sent to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Floodwaters sweep away dozens of cars in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Cargo ship runs aground in Japan, spills oil