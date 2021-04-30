US troops leaving Afghanistan

More
A top U.S. diplomat says the Taliban warned about attacking forces if troops do not leave by the original May 1 deadline agreed to by the Trump Administration.
11:09 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US troops leaving Afghanistan
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:09","description":"A top U.S. diplomat says the Taliban warned about attacking forces if troops do not leave by the original May 1 deadline agreed to by the Trump Administration. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77427552","title":"US troops leaving Afghanistan ","url":"/International/video/us-troops-leaving-afghanistan-77427552"}