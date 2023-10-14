USS Eisenhower carrier strike group to move to Eastern Mediterranean

The USS Eisenhower carrier strike group will move to the Eastern Mediterranean to join the USS Ford carrier strike group, a senior U.S. official and a U.S. official told ABC News.

October 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live