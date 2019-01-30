Transcript for Venezuela crisis ongoing as opposition leader encourages supporters to protest today

Let's go now to Venezuela where opposition leader one YO has called for a massive walk out. Cody well is there live in can access Cody what is it like on the ground. Well people are starting to walk out here take a look behind each year people started to gather here on the sidewalk. We expect they'll start trickling out that today venezuelans don't generally. They'll probably write a little bit late here and the opposition. The opposition has asked them to come out then excelled there and make science that up. That showed why they think the armed forces here should support democracy and democracy for them would be ready armed forces to support. The interim president one why go and not you put a photo. And what what I know hopeful to accomplish with this lockout. I think he is. I think he's hoping to show that he stood he still has the people on his side and so that he has or we're gonna see of people try to. A block streets here they are the opposition has called for people to block streets but it's something that we often see when they call for these types of protests. But I think why don't want so so that the people are on his side and through these signs that people are holding and threw them out of people that show up he wants to show. That that the armed forces that they can support and not I'll go to I think if you listen. We're sorting it your people be pots and hand the form of protest here. And the idea is that the the beating other those pots pans can be heard all the way in the Presidential Palace. Thank you coney.

