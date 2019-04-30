Transcript for Venezuelan opposition leads new uprising against Maduro

Here gas canisters fired into this crowd in Venezuela reaction to the country's opposition leader won why Joseph calling for a military uprising people taking to the streets there for what's being called the final phase in a months long mission to oust socialist leader Nicholas majora. Lagos saying today it has been years of sacrifice persecution and even years of fear today that fear ends. My dough who's been recognized by the US and more than fifty other nations as Venezuela's leader responding to the ongoing unrest. Close the humanitarian and economic crisis there you don't have that is. Have a bureau who's 2018 reelection was deemed illegitimate denying responsibility for the suffering in his country in an interview with our Tom Thomas. Why are people who protest you. And up either dead or in jail I mean give LaMont. Moved oral calling me a liar. Saint Ike will lie like president troll to. Today US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tweeting the US government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated. And vice president Mike Pence echoing that tweeting to the quote loving people of Venezuela who were taking to the streets today in but I assume the it's on the on the Stennis we are with Q. And the White House as president from has been briefed on and is monitoring this ongoing situation. While in Venezuela Y doe says he has the support of several military officials. Majora says he has Dee activated those who are attempting to. Mark sickens all of ABC news New York.

