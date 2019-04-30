Venezuelans clash with military amid Guaido's calls for uprising

Armed tanks plow into a crowd of protesting civilians after opposition leader Juan Guaido calls for an uprising to challenge President Maduro.
57:19 | 04/30/19

Venezuelans clash with military amid Guaido's calls for uprising

