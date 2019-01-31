Transcript for Venezuelan's opposition leader says he's met with members of armed forces

Now we moved to the unrest and then as well we're live think and act as with Cody Wendell has been updating us. All week Cody yesterday big demonstrations across the country this and as many as eleven foreign journalists have been arrested or what can you tell us what's it like on the ground. Well for us reporters here is pretty worrisome that those of that amount of journalists were arrested yesterday is pretty uncharacteristic as well we're still trying to figure out exactly what happened we know that some of the journalists were arrested outside of the Presidential Palace. Those of us who have been here for a very long time although certainly legally. There are allowed to take photos and videos outside of the Presidential Palace on journal the security forces we seen it before they will they will detain people who are doing that. And we're still reading for more information on the other journalists are arrested and they circumstances around that but certainly. Concerning for us here meanwhile politically we expect one white note to date who announces plan for the country so the parallel government here continues to grow. Yeah you mention that planned opposition leader one way though he wrote an op Ed in the near times today and he is planning to present that plan for the country. What can we expect from that. Well I think we can expect his plans to address the humanitarian and economic crisis here how he expects to get humanitarian aid into the country. We'll see if he also addresses how exactly. He gets smuggle auto out of out of office because that's really the principal. That's what he needs to make that to make this happen or otherwise its really just symbolic plan because he has very low forty here in the country so far. I'll see if he has any more plans to try to get the military here to flip. On my Bhutto. Thank you so much colony colony it live in had access.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.