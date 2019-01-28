Transcript for Venezuelan leader calls for more protests

Meanwhile shifting gears now to Venezuela where there are growing calls. For nick whispered Euro to step down thousands as you see there in the streets of Caracas this is five days after president trump said the US would officially recognize the opposition leader in Venezuela one quite go. He's refusing to step down there are more protests today and this weekend I think we have some pictures. Nicklaus Madeira out in force unafraid showing flexing some military muscle during some exercises. This weekend defiant to stay in power we're joined now by Cody Wendell. He's a freelance journalist down in Caracas join us. Quarry thanks for being at the big question is will the military there stay loyal to my bureau. And is there any concern that that he could call on the military to use violence against some of these protesters. You're at target new concerns here and there is reason for concern because in the US just let the military touch today which is like. The military diplomat prevent a split left in the US he get back didn't he said he's now supporting watt light go the president. There's also us what is movements in the conflicts of the local consulates around the world according to walk light little. This opposition leader. I'm and he says that consulates around the world but well accomplice. Aren't recognizing him as the president as well also. The last element here prolong life though its were the military here inside the country. To support in the well. And they're reasonably that inhabit a bubble goes these low local military folks that want to really affected by the economic and you can minute hearing right. Here in court what's happening down there today we saw the those pictures remarkable pictures from late last week and over the weekend of hundreds of thousands turning not to expect or protest today. What's on tap. There aren't organized protests today wonk like oh the Clinton presidency here he's called for massive protests again on Wednesday. And Saturday earrings jackets and minutes but at least he protests frequently for a regular everyday problems. Infrastructures breaking down here so. There ought to protest the lack of water and liked that lack of running water at. Gaps which people use for cooking but these big. Mass protest the next month or more are scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday. Aren't going to be a volatile week in Caracas Cody Lindell thank you so much for joining us live from Venezuela.

