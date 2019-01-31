Transcript for Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido says police agents visited his home

I'm good you idol in Caracas where we are learning this evening that a special unit of the national police force has visited the home of one wide though why bill himself saying. This unit visited his home and was asking for both his wife. And his daughter this comes two days after the attorney general opened an investigation into why though the courts awful also prohibited him. From leaving the country for what the attorney general says was the violence calls here due to why those wearing himself in. As president for now those official did not raided his home they only visited. Why though himself was giving a speech act a local university here. Presenting his plan for the country as he called it he focused on amnesty for military members who turn their back on my Bhutto. A key proposal of his plan to get military members a start to backhand and not mother orderly also focus on humanitarian aid. We're just so dramatically needed here because of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. All of this of course there comes a comes ahead of more mass protests which are scheduled. For Saturday. Cody waddle ABC news cannot guess Venezuela.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.