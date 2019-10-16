Transcript for Vice President Pence, Secretary Pompeo traveling to Turkey

The candidates last night they were a united chorus on their outraged. Map the president's foreign policy criticizing his move to allow Turkey. To invade northern Syria and his move to withdraw US troops in a band in the same Syrian Kurds who have fought alongside the US to defeat ices. And now the president is sending a US delegation to try and negotiate a cease fire including. Vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state. Mike Pompeo I want to bring in Ian panel who's on the ground near the border of Turkey and Syria. I think probably in the woods doubtful. Is look is not impossible the president 21 has been pretty full priced pretty open about what he will accept putting words except. And he's responsive Doug responded to the press is delegations coming and originally telling reporters that he wouldn't even bother to meet the vice president all the secretary of state saying oh wait until mr. trump. Present some comes to town now he then kind of relate stores officials religions and yes of course he will meet them. But he's been pretty governments firstly he doesn't want any kind of cease fire he book negotiate with the people he regards as terrorist. And unless pushed back away from the border that he's going to continue to fight take. Now that doesn't actually mean that there is no potential common ground that Russia is now most. As a key play especially inside Syria essentially some plants in the United States is US troops withdraw all they say it's orderly withdrawal of the people say it's an ignominious defeats and a hasty retreat. But good either way Russia has filled that void today now the power brokers that government Hutus invite to present one. To Moscow and print he's gonna do their latest month so the pressure between them I concede it's possible that might be some common ground. Blogs talking he's going all over in Ankara Turkey the fighting to dying to displacement is continuing inside Syria. And something that's interesting there's been some close calls with the US troops that are still there as well. Yes that's Bryce there was yet another instance we have seen one where and artillery shell all of that being incoming fire from the Turkish side which it landed I think about it. 250 yards away from one that bases. Now we learned that set Turkish backed militias have come very very close to a joint US Kennedy space they'd be more on that they shouldn't do that's so serious was it. That we believe that's an F fifteen fighter jet was scrambled along with the Apache helicopters. Essentially bugs those troops on the ground of the would get very close to them the good move very clear warning that became any closer to would be a possibility that they would defend themselves in other words there would attack those troops now. Technically didn't get stressed days as a direct communication going on with the Turkish nativity shows you how to prepare cities there are so many moving parts in this area and come up. Conflicts there's certain moments so many different nationalities you you've got the Syrians that the Russians got the American you've got the Turkish troops to build a Turkish militias because the Kurds. And you go elsewhere eagle they're reading isn't Hezbollah other so many forces that. Who also them don't like each other the chances of something going wrong. Are extremely high and the US has made it clear it's constantly on the phone with all these different parties trying to what Nicole's deep conflict and Lewis avoid a month. My scenario. All right yes lots of layers I'm Ian panel right there in the Middle East forest thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.