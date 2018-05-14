Video captures female off-duty cop fending off armed robber in Brazil

A mother waiting by a school entrance to pick up her kids leaped into action to thwart an attempted armed robbery, officials said.
Video captures female off-duty cop fending off armed robber in Brazil

