Now Playing: Video showing German police appearing to beat a black man stirs debate

Now Playing: French president criticized for photo beside man making obscene gesture

Now Playing: Tragedy in Indonesia, a car explosion and a dog hangs ten: World in Photos

Now Playing: Rush to rescue passengers on downed plane caught on camera

Now Playing: Death toll soars past 800 in Indonesia quake and tsunami

Now Playing: Last-minute deal struck on NAFTA

Now Playing: First lady heads to Africa

Now Playing: Peruvians bring their pets to church for blessing

Now Playing: Death toll soars in Indonesia

Now Playing: Emergency crews rush to reach remote areas after Indonesia tsunami

Now Playing: Hundreds dead in Indonesia from powerful tsunami

Now Playing: Inquest into Pret allergy death

Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford, Donald Trump rally, and Dashuhua: World in Photos

Now Playing: No injuries as jet lands off coast of Micronesia

Now Playing: Plane crashes into ocean off Micronesia

Now Playing: Surfing, selfies and super typhoons: World in Photos

Now Playing: Seal slaps kayaker in the face with octopus

Now Playing: Whale stranded in River Thames

Now Playing: President Trump participates in last day of UN General Assembly