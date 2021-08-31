Transcript for New video shows abandoned vehicles, equipment at Kabul airport

ABC news has just obtained exclusive video of the Kabul airport now abandoned after US troops left the country. The images show rows of abandoned hum v.s and other equipment. And a strangely quiet scene in contrast to the chaos of the past two weeks senior pentagon reportedly Martinez joins me now for more. Louie what happens to our weapons our vehicles our air crappy equipment all that stuff. Now in Taliban hands is there any plan to re cut. Or or destroy that arsenal. And most of that equipment while he's incapacitated. It was rendered inoperable. A deterrent men dead general frank McKenzie from US and Conyers yesterday when there was demilitarized. That means that they did something to make it inoperable in terms of its technologies. My silence of some of the aircraft that they left behind what they've done he's dating rendered the council's. They smashed and debate so that they couldn't be used. I'm they left behind some mother that high tech anti rocket system the C ram found they did something on the ground so that it would not be used by the Taliban as well. Com we're seeing images you're about some of the aircraft they had an 829 super two Condo this was a propeller plane that was used. By the Afghan air force provided by the United States. It's something has been done so at that point cannot be flown again so in terms of the numbers that we are providing yesterday by Jerrold I'm McKinsey listen com. It was seventy Amram Soes are those large armored vehicles that protect against a roadside bomb explosions. 27 humvees and 73 aircraft that range from high helicopters were used by the state department of ferry their personal across the country. To those who get to condos and I was talking about so a wide range of mix but what the United States did here with the ensured that they would be inoperable so that the Taliban could not be used in cannot use them. That's not the case with the Americans and equipment that was supplied to the Afghan military that Martha mentioning her piece. Watson that has now but gone into Taliban hands on some of it may not work. Parts and it will particularly the vehicles there are tens of thousands upon these and Ford Ranger trucks are provided to the Afghan military over the last two decades. One other thing though there were about fifty aircraft from the Afghan air force that were flown to Uzbekistan they were not going to be returned to the Taliban. A 200. Out of Afghanistan how is that going to happen. While the plan is engagement with the Taliban for up to a point. The Taliban had made commitments to the United States and Solomon says that the United States is gonna hold and to those commitments that once he airport in Kabul is reopened. With the departure of the American aircraft yesterday. The US was in charge of the air traffic control. The airport and the landing in the take us that's no longer the case of the Taliban is gonna have to figure out a way to do that they had reached out to cutter. And to Turkey to make arrangements to make that feasible. Once that happens it's likely we heard this from secretary blinking yesterday that he'd heard no hope is that that will enable charter aircraft. Tours ride at the airport to take away these American citizens who may still want to go as we heard from. Sullivan V these are individuals about a hundred of them to 200. Who are dual nationals and means they're Afghans who also have American citizenship for whatever reason they wanted to leave but then they battled to me choice not to either because of security family reasons. I think it's a whole variety reasons but ultimately I'm the opportunity is being made for them to believe. Netware now that the Taliban is in control of the airport but it remains to be seen if the Taliban is actually gonna hold up to that commitment. So well the Pentagon's role be going forward as this mission shifts from a military wants a diplomatic one. Well that's the. He pointed to they shift from military to diplomatic. American officials yesterday worked very very clear that they have no more rule in side Afghanistan and the US military is effectively done. When it comes to the operational role on the ground there invaded have nothing no more equipment inside there that's who they can use. But what they are gonna maintained is this over the horizon counterterrorism. Capability this just means that they're going to be able to monitor. A terrorist activity pretend potentially. And try to do so from. Through rim drone aircraft. Try to do it through gathered through intelligence and if they pick up notions that there is some kind of it terror attack it's being -- against United States. Odds and they will launch drone strikes. Pretty good pretty similar to what we saw on Friday the day after. That a deadly bombing at the airport in Kabul it killed thirteen American service members. We saw there was a general strike that killed an ice is planner that is potentially what the US is going to be doing now from now on inside of Afghanistan but in terms of getting people out. This is going to be a diplomatic effort. It's not get involved in military whatsoever. And the top Republican on the house homeland security committee set an ABC news live prime last night that he's concerned Afghanistan. We'll turn into a safe haven for terrorists under the Taliban take a listen. Ice is even under the circumstances right now so how are they going to be able this topic going sort. You don't want to get real must not forget there's another group here has been pretty quiet right now but he's ready to an exercise again that's our tier Taliban refused July refused attempt on she's. Aren't you go get so Esther Esther reason that possible. Scenario that you see going forward is that this is gonna return to Margaret terrorist states and our world had of course terrorist well it's. How much more vulnerable are weighted terrorist organizations with Allen and active presence in Afghanistan. Well on gains in morning just not having an active presence inside Afghanistan and it's not having a government that is willing to provide us intelligence on the ground. A part of that Connolly and for the counterterrorism missions after the United States left. What is that there would be an active from gone democratic government inside Afghanistan with its own intelligence apparatus and that could US would be able to continue to share intelligence. To figure out of whether there were in fact these groups ice is al-Qaeda whether they were planning attacks against United States. I spoke earlier about the drone strikes and maybe overhead intelligence but that's going to be it because analysts that we have Covert action inside which is also a possibility. The biggest. The biggest draw the biggest flow of information for the United States intelligence. Was information being gathered on the ground by Afghans working with Afghan intelligence services. So that is gonna be limiting factor and so that is the congressman sit here commented there it is deep concern that this could become another safe haven any kind of turned that yesterday from general MacKenzie he talked about how when the Taliban. Wit in the when they push towards Kabul what they did was the opening of the prisons well there were heated according to McKinsey or 2000 hardcore ices fighters. Who for now out there and could group could will be. Probably regroup and plan further activities and so that is a deep concern so it to the congressman's point me there is the concern about nicest. But with the Taliban I can control will be really hold on to that earlier commitment not to work of al-Qaeda. That's another of the many unanswered questions that we go of that priest sits drinking to be answered here really and only time will tell. Whether the Taliban really is different and will hold up to that commitment. That's thousands of refugees have been taken US military bases around the world with its withdrawal how Long Will they stay in well they go. That's really a Christian and we're talking about a 130 Fallon 123000. People that were airlifted outside of Kabul. The vast majority of those are Afghan civilians were talking about after. And who are already in the pipeline to get those special immigrant visas because it worked as an tempers were the United States they brought along their families. There are other people who were on what do you news military described as Afghans at risk that they maybe didn't work directly with the United States but they. Where it may be worked with nongovernment organizations they worked in the government something along those lines. Those people do not have the PSI visas into that seat acronym for the special immigrant visas so now they're gonna have to be processed as refugees. That could take time that could take maybe a year maybe two years for these individuals the people who have on those visas in hand. They are being flown Kemper arena of the tent cities bases overseas both in them. And in the Middle East and in Europe and from there they were in the process is already begun a flying in buying them into you know and states. There will be temporarily thousands of military bases. Capacities going to be up to me B 50000 over the next couple weeks. But the glow is that those people as they leave does it get acclimated and they will be filing sponsors and they'll go off into society. But those other people who are doing we're not in the pipeline who have to get started with the refugee paperwork. On the it's possible that they could be in those countries and in the Middle East and in this Europe for a couple of years. Depending on how long that process takes. The military is prepared to house and temporarily. Then it's going to be up to arrangements have been made with that dozens of countries to the about housing them in the future so that they're not housed on these bases. All right senior reportedly Martinez Louis thank you.

