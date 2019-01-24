Transcript for Violent protests erupt in Venezuela as President Trump backs opposition leader

Going to move next to Venezuela which is now in the middle. Of a political crisis of its own look at the sea of demonstrators that have come out after the leader of the National Assembly effectively installed himself. As the new president of the country. Codey when I was on the ground forests in Caracas Cody these scenes of protesters simply incredible. They were incredible and impressive yesterday tens of thousands not hundreds of thousands. Attending this this swearing in ceremony for one white though the president's. Of the country's National Assembly and when he raised his right hand it's a moment that so many people have been calling. Or where many weeks here so we races right hand he said I assume the presidency. Of this country and the crowd went ecstatic after the birth I'm here in so many years. There's hope that change might be coming to this country thinks the leadership of one light bill and this move. And that Lewis from other countries over other governments. To recognize swung wide though as the president and not Nicholas a total. And beam of Euro is just sworn in for another term a couple of weeks ago or how has the dynamic shifted but. Well it has shifted because now the opposition has momentum again it's been remarkable all over the past few weeks the opposition. Went from does organize fractured. All of last year. Two now organize and focus on these fresh protests and focused on this act of swearing in the outlying light we've seen the government sort of reacting. To what the opposition does the opposition what's holding these masks. These these large tell all events around the country then the government started holding a town hall events. Yesterday the opposition held protests that we were seeing. Yesterday the government called. Protests as well to show supports as a show that mother would have still has support. So really the opposition has Maputo on his heels for the first time at a very long time. On his heels maybe Cody but as federal going to go quietly. Absolutely not an image that clear last night so when he ordered US US embassy here to remove. Diplomatic staff within 72 hours it's still not clear whether the state department's. Will comply with that because again. The United States is recognizing. Swung wide knowledge the interim official president here one White House says he wants the state department's diplomats to stay here so. Still come some confusion as to whether. State Department officials will be evacuated up from the country. But mother O also still has the backing of the armed forces here as they like to say here. He still has. The guns at least the guns at least the military members who are the high ranking military members but they still live very comfortable why sports. For the lower ranks there are highly affected by the humanitarian crisis. I'm so it will be interesting to see Al that dynamic plays out. Of the lower levels of the military aspect about it prices the higher level still very much and a comfortable position. It could he if if Ferraro has the guns as you put it. Does going they'll have to people at least judging from the size of the demonstrations. Absolutely any show that yesterday with the sides of that demonstration as you said. I've seen demonstrations here or there five years I've been here and I'm not see I'm not sure I've seen. That amount of people. In the streets and their ability to mobilize that amount of people with really. Remarkable and just the emotion that people had I saw people crying when he had raised his right hand and was sworn in as president of money started singing the National Anthem. So hope as early back for people who oppose the government which polls show. It's most of the country only 20% open a slew and still support my total. Cody we appreciate your reporting on the ground there in Caracas Cody Wendell. There in Venezuela.

