-
Now Playing: Turkish Airlines makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
-
Now Playing: Emergency landing at New York airport due to extreme turbulence
-
Now Playing: Violent turbulence throws flight attendant into ceiling
-
Now Playing: Boeing executives apologize for deadly plane crashes
-
Now Playing: Nik Wallenda appears live on 'GMA' from 50 feet in the air
-
Now Playing: Ride with 'GMA' on the new Harry Potter coaster at Universal Orlando
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia dad surprised with a family vacation to Aruba
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' is heading to Philly for pop-up show
-
Now Playing: Miami has a 7-acre hidden lagoon no one knows about
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of flights cancelled after navigation system problems
-
Now Playing: Navigation systems error causes over 900 flight cancellations
-
Now Playing: LAX power outages cause major delays
-
Now Playing: Power outage leaves travelers in the dark for hours at LAX
-
Now Playing: New daring missions will explore never-before-seen parts of the ocean
-
Now Playing: Couple sues Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans die at same Dominican Republic hotel
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old bakes $5K worth of cupcakes to bring his entire family to Disney World
-
Now Playing: This program helps to reduce travel stress for individuals with disabilities
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' hitting the road across America
-
Now Playing: Hilton celebrates 100th anniversary with special surprise for a deserving volunteer