Vivid colors streak across Canberra sky

More
Bright red and orange hues painted the sky in a time lapse video of the Australian sunset.
0:35 | 08/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vivid colors streak across Canberra sky
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Bright red and orange hues painted the sky in a time lapse video of the Australian sunset. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65056196","title":"Vivid colors streak across Canberra sky","url":"/International/video/vivid-colors-streak-canberra-sky-65056196"}