Transcript for Vladimir Putin’s rival remains in coma

Now let's go to Russia where we're hearing German doctors have just been granted access to electing a bombing. The president put his rival he's in a coma after his people say he may have been poisoned. But Russian doctors have said they found no signs of poisoning. In panel is covering this forest and in how significant is it that German doctors are now allowed to see him. And I think this is a definitely an important developments we know that this German nonprofit sends a team of doctors. Sued the hospital in own skin Russian Siberia. Two trying to get access to him this was requested. By the finally will that she wanted their put him on a plane and flying to Germany full and pulls a medical treatments so far Russian authorities. On the offs allowing that to happen. That's still insisting that he wasn't actually poisoned after rule as saying. That it was a low draw a blood pressure situation that led to him losing on consciousness the be able to say we'll hang around. He was filmed and seen screaming in agony there is on the same terms. A blow blood pressure. So that refusing to let him fly to Europe for treatments and this is a course against the wishes of his finally colleagues as well as he's German doctors. The 44 year old is Russia's highest profile opposition figure he's a vocal critic of the Kremlin. And Vladimir Putin he became ill on this flight to Moscow there was video from the airport that shows him before he boarded the plane. His spokesperson saying that he was poisoned possibly in a cupboard see that he drank that. On the plane you can hear these painful agonizing moaning in a video recorded by passenger others continue to film. As the plane makes an emergency landing in homes and the valleys put onto a stretcher and rushed to the hospital none of Bally's team claimed that they would told. There's some things in his system was dangerous for anyone to be around him. And accuse a crime in a blocking his evacuation from Siberia to try and cover of the fact they've been poisoned. Russian government of course is being accused of poisoning its critics in the past something. It's always denied sofa now. Navarre only remains in intensive check in a coma still no clear answers and still live clearance on my crucial question will be allowed to leave with a German doctors. And go to Berlin Diane. All right we'll keep a close eye on this when Ian thank you.

