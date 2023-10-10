War in Israel: A survivor’s story

ABC News Live's Kayna Whitworth speaks with Alon Alsheich, a resident of a Gaza border town, who survived Hamas attacks on his kibbutz.

October 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live