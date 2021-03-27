-
Now Playing: Tourists make final climb on Australia's Uluru rock
-
Now Playing: Stunning drone footage of Australia’s Wallaman Falls
-
Now Playing: Drone footage captures frozen waterfall in Utah
-
Now Playing: Myanmar sees deadliest week since military coup
-
Now Playing: Shimmering light show over Alberta sky
-
Now Playing: 99-year-old woman becomes oldest Russian combat jet simulator
-
Now Playing: China, Singapore turn off lights for Earth Hour
-
Now Playing: Urgent effort to dislodge cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal
-
Now Playing: Pressure remains on what to do about crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: GOP senators tour southern border
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Lake in Bolivia covered by trash
-
Now Playing: Urgent operation to dislodge tanker from Suez Canal
-
Now Playing: Australia floods, Asylum seekers, Boulder attack: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue undergoing restoration
-
Now Playing: Massive cargo ship blocks world trade at Suez Canal
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: North Korea’s provocations