Week in Pictures: 9/11 tribute, Surf Dog competition, back-to-school games

More
A look at this week's top photos from around the globe.
2:21 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Week in Pictures: 9/11 tribute, Surf Dog competition, back-to-school games

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"A look at this week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65599244","title":"Week in Pictures: 9/11 tribute, Surf Dog competition, back-to-school games","url":"/International/video/week-pictures-911-tribute-surf-dog-competition-back-65599244"}