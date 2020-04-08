Now Playing: Massive explosion rocks Beirut

Now Playing: Explosion in Beirut rocks entire city, at least 50 killed

Now Playing: Trump says Beirut explosion could be 'bomb of some kind

Now Playing: Hurricane Isaias, schools reopen, Beirut unrest: World in Photos: Aug. 4th

Now Playing: Massive explosion in Beirut, cause unknown

Now Playing: 3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 3, 2020

Now Playing: Hong Kong’s COVID-19 surge

Now Playing: Balloons fill the sky in England

Now Playing: Waterspout spotted off the coast of Belgium

Now Playing: Balloon fiesta, full moon and Tropical Storm Isaias: World in Photos, Aug. 3

Now Playing: SpaceX astronauts return to Earth

Now Playing: Shoppers rush to markets as Australia's Victoria enters 'State of Disaster'

Now Playing: NASA astronauts are set to return to Earth on Crew Dragon Endeavour

Now Playing: Father of ex-Marine speaks out on Russian prison sentence

Now Playing: Ex-Marine sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison

Now Playing: NASA, SpaceX keep close eye on possible astronaut splashdown

Now Playing: Divers remove lost fishing nets from submarine wreck in Greece