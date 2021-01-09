Transcript for What’s next for Afghanistan under the Taliban

More than a hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan but couldn't are now relying on US diplomatic efforts in the cooperation. The Taliban but without US military forces in that country and no diplomatic presence on the ground there. Getting out escaping period more challenging than ever. Meanwhile the Taliban is celebrating victory in holding mock funerals for the United States and for other countries that pulled out symbolizing. The defeat just take a look at that. Well for more on this let's go to a former deputy assistant secretary of state and marine. Colonel Steve getting it is now an ABC news contributor retired army ranger Jericho Denton who served several tours in Afghanistan. And Rina Amiri she's a mediation advisor and senior fellow at New York University who worked at. Settle conflicts in several countries including her native Afghanistan want to thank you all for doing being here on a day that is. It's tough hey you know without yes it was truck tough but see that like to begin with you get a bite demonstration doesn't like to use the word stranded. But there's a hundred Americans plus who want to get out and how much of a challenge now. For diplomats. Is getting these Americans out what leverage do we have a with the Taliban. Venture I think that there's a real policy decision he's going to be made here right in my administration I mean you're freezing back from what does that lead to. And the big bad for the by the administration lady and the current administration lady and evil administration made is that by pulling out of Afghanistan US would still be able to conduct. Counterterrorism operations have guessed yet but that's very very difficult to do without boots on the ground being able to collect human intelligence so. At some point when people on the ground but there's a looming al-Qaeda were rice's press. We're going to have to think about it we cooperate with the Taliban action today you heard the chairman of the joint chiefs say that it's possible. So the next two weeks ago that she'd heard administration say it's possible that the US is gonna cooperate with the Taliban I think most people would have been shocks I'm still shocked today. But it is sort of a faustian bargain this crawling happened to ensure that those Americans left in Afghanistan we're gonna have to be able to given. Free passage by the Taliban. The United States or at least is unknown neutral border so I think you're an idiot if she faustian bargains that are gonna have to be made here. And getting people home media first of those. It really is an amazing pass we have come to and Jericho. You know we we talked yesterday about this is someone who served in Afghanistan. I see those pictures Taliban holding a funeral for the United States and other countries and celebrating the victory and it makes me. They're angry and saddened and confused look for for you who fought there. Served our country there put it like seeing these victory celebrations. I'd say they're fake victories they never they never had tactical victory over us the entire time are there are so. He's seeing and it's it's just all it's all anti. But it does it does. Incite anger in me because I feel like. They're still they're still doing and an end and the work that we did on the ground and and the the victories in the ground that we gained piece he's somewhat wasted at this point. In the eyes the world. They're jerk as they fought for our country and you did served our country. But you also were there K in that twenty year mission of trying to. Get help Afghanistan do you feel proud of that work do you think it's gone for naught now that the Taliban has come back. I don't think that that that aspect has been wasted and and we got a 120000 people out a few days ago and additionally the the quality of life that Afghans had during our presence was we. Essential is above where it's gonna it's gonna go now. Come you know women's rights girls going to school all those things were made possible by our president so. You know when I say that things were wasted I don't mean that in the broad sense there's definitely some some big victories that we got and the quality of life that we. We handed to a lot of Afghans is something that we should all be proud of. Absolutely so wrote Reno. United Nations official is now warning that Afghans could run out of food give picking up toward Jericho left office. It could run out of food there within a month Karen used to running you know run a country like that what hunger crisis means for the country. On top of all this chaos he and how could the international community address it. Yet to humanitarian task it's just that means. It's happening and watch the UN. I mean H Burke requested. One point three billion dollars the only 38% of and your piece that they will run out of money. And the next month you have over three million people are anti. OnStar and displaced. And what is here are extra bit yeah it's for the international community US matter community is due to be stabilized situation. Or what the tar but not giving out that (%expletive) straight now there's a sense. It's your address. It's humanitarian situation to address the security situation. There will have to be moved to the operate but the I think that's right but it doesn't require recognition. And it requires sending some very serious benchmarks for months to meet but we need to work or other countries for example Vietnam. Without recognizing them and a month and smoothly crucial that's honest. Has noted that there are going to announce the government next few days it will have to be inclusive government the US cannot. It's or passed an and that's where it's very it's not each stitch or. The US to be aware of this government to bring him he must be the Islamic republic whereas the president tries to us there there are that and the sheer relief. There is resistance movement and there are experts you talks between that movement. And the time and so I think. One way when can we not a match here. Trust then the administration isn't that does and it's become an exclusive and it also brings and women's society it becomes text. Becoming the moderate. Bond that he and as a that we don't go far she. It button is a pass it feeds a leadership. Right now without. Inclusion of those factors is not one that the US bank on any way. See you. How they've Taliban 2.0 comes around. He's desperate days have been there have been dramatic and heartbreaking Jericho understand you went back to Afghanistan in recent weeks to help get people how. What what sticks with you the most about that experience. What six of new must not experiences is just. The American servicemen and women who were there. Figuring it out on the fly. And putting their lives on the line to glean some kind of a positive out of the end of this this war and and getting as many people out as they could. They did it without without a playbook this is something none of us had ever done before it's something that. Was unprecedented in American military history and these young Marines and and air force PGA's and and sailors they steam rose to the task and I'm immensely proud of of the American. Fighting men and women that did get done. One of the few bright spots in these dark days I say. The Pentagon today written for the first time responded formally to the development of the last few days ago their defense Lloyd Austin. Says there are many lessons to be learned as they begin a new chapter in Afghanistan story let's take a listen to him. It's our duty to the feminist mission. And we're not gonna take our oil from all. And that means relentless counterterrorism efforts against any threat to the American people from any place. It means working more of our partners to shore stability in the region around Afghanistan. And it means a new focus or leadership in this young century. So save your you heard secretary Austin there what what lessons do you think we did learn. From all this and how they can be applied moving forward. Carry out I'm normally pretty optimistic guy in this case and take cynical position and the interest probably close to zero. This has been an embarrassment for the administration is certainly embarrassing for the state bar of the intelligence community and to some degree in the military at least the senior levels the deed that folks who extra ground. And it really didn't siren but all those major parts of the US government is fatal in some way in way to reax that it actually sing Afghanistan. But then they bought CX as well and so I think that this couldn't get swept under the rug. As quickly as possible. Even if you think back to Vietnam Mosul lessons that we should've learned. As we say lessons indicated doesn't mean that they were learn we're not abided by Asian when we came to Afghanistan where we went went. I went back in it's just a generation after Vietnam and try to create a Jeffersonian democracy. Out of the country that was clearly not ready to do so so again I think that this couldn't get swept under the robbery quickly. And faster that the administration and all of the US bureaucracy can forget about it. The better and say awfully we're not gonna do this again for a thirty year person. He didn't seem to both idealistic and in clueless in some ways arena. That you mentioned there that there's province in Afghanistan fighting for independence from the Taliban now number of Afghans have traveled to that region hoping to find sanctuary what can you tell us about the panjshir valley and the chances. You know that the date remain independent. It's your values are enormous symbolic of the astute to. Start this. Is the one area has consistently been all that on a pretty well that's. And our. Military advantage because there's due cheap and to French. That's because. Is asking its. Shares are. Is. Use H his. There's a resistance. Indicates enormous challenges one. Suppose I asked. This time there isn't he there's a great deal of reluctance and not. The other part of beach chairs. To support it cropscience. Just they to support or resistance movement and they don't. International community funds themselves Ers are. They don't want to arm but there are also very very tired of war so Muni depends on what the time an administration. If it continues clamping down. On the population. That's Beecham's that's the bottom that you're poignant and was and the 1990s you will see resistance in the postseason with the tourist she adds girls he mobilization around the country. If that's how come on actually puts together an exodus of government becomes more weren't. Out and check it lives up to its commitments due to occur but you and able women's rights you wish to how it more taller insists governments. Then I think that it stands we're being not so he choose to support student. Well there we have forty years of war there have going on happens centuries just it's just unimaginable. Jericho US secretary awesome said today and that he will always be proud. Of the part that we play in this war and they and I wonder you know you mentioned your own feelings about that. But are there veterans who look at what's unfolding now. A remembering what they did what they're of their fellows and comrades did men and women. And say here wasn't worth it. I think he died you have some peers that are they're saying those types of things I think that a lot of that is is you know emotional right now come for me. And Jim my good friends and I'm close with we we don't think that com. We do you feel cheated. I know I know I do come and I think ticked. We're in a dangerous time like. Was said earlier I hate to see this get swept under the rug and I and I hate to see that. Our pullout from the the longest Warner history the what we're talking about right now is is the withdrawal we're talking about a week of events. In pulling out these 120. Thousand Afghans which is a huge event but we're talking about that instead of talking about how we've. Just ended longest war in our history and and that commitment and and the sacrifices that were made by. Everybody who fought Geary are being kind of forgotten and maybe RD being swept under the rug this. Point. Two great point allow a lot to reflect on in these days and to honor. Jericho again and thank you for being with us thank you for your service Steve you to Reno Mari thank you all for being with us today.

