White House defies Venezuelan Maduro's call for diplomats to leave in 72 hours

More
President Trump declared Nicolas Maduro's presidency "illegitimate" on Wednesday and encouraged other Western Hemisphere countries to recognize opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as interim president.
4:12 | 01/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House defies Venezuelan Maduro's call for diplomats to leave in 72 hours

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60599240,"title":"White House defies Venezuelan Maduro's call for diplomats to leave in 72 hours","duration":"4:12","description":"President Trump declared Nicolas Maduro's presidency \"illegitimate\" on Wednesday and encouraged other Western Hemisphere countries to recognize opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as interim president.","url":"/International/video/white-house-defies-venezuelan-maduros-call-diplomats-leave-60599240","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.