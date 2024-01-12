White House underscores strikes on Houthis were intended to deter conflict

The Biden administration accused Houthi militants of ignoring several warnings from the U.S. and its allies to stop missile and drone strikes on commercial vessels.

January 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live