-
Now Playing: Ledecky wins gold, fires in Siberia, newborn Orangutan: World in Photos, July 28
-
Now Playing: Doctor pays tribute to parents with graduation photos in the fields where they work
-
Now Playing: China floods, the Dixie Fire and a Lebanon blast monument: World in Photos, July 27
-
Now Playing: Sunisa Lee extends US gymnastics streak with all-around gold medal
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Seventh US athlete tests positive for COVID at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: Family of Texas firefighter found dead at Cancun resort speaks out
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: Is Russia covering up the country’s true death toll from COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: New UNESCO world heritage sites
-
Now Playing: Biles will not compete in gymnastics all-around
-
Now Playing: Amy Robach’s Olympic update on US swimming gold, Simone Biles
-
Now Playing: Torrential rain causes damage in Italy
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: CDC urges masks indoors even for vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Teen details crocodile attack at Mexico beach resort
-
Now Playing: Elite sports world reacts to Simone Biles' withdrawal from Olympic events
-
Now Playing: Tokyo sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
-
Now Playing: Indonesia faces devastating new COVID surge