-
Now Playing: Robert Pattinson reported to play 'Batman' in upcoming films
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers' Benedict Cumberbatch on the most talked about movie ever
-
Now Playing: Window cleaners dress like superheroes to brighten kids' days
-
Now Playing: Twins get into grandma's lotion and adorableness ensues
-
Now Playing: Girlboss founder talks learning from failure, live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How to throw the perfect July 4th picnic
-
Now Playing: Clarifying the confusion around SPF this summer
-
Now Playing: Gluten-free pizza may not be safe from cross-contamination at restaurants
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan's baby, Archie, to have private christening
-
Now Playing: Table tennis pros play on a New York subway
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift blasts producer for 'manipulative bullying' after he buys music catalog
-
Now Playing: The evolution of celebrity summer style
-
Now Playing: Journalists and activists on state of LGBT+ community 50 years after Stonewall riots
-
Now Playing: Grandparents celebrate 60th anniversary in stunning photos
-
Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate Fourth of July party
-
Now Playing: Take our 'America 101' quiz
-
Now Playing: Houston lunch delivery: 95 pizzas!
-
Now Playing: The 'Strahan and Sara' Little League ice cream surprise
-
Now Playing: Restored: Apollo mission control center
-
Now Playing: Gadgets for the great outdoors