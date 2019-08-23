Wispy clouds create mesmerizing display in Swiss Alps

More
Clouds draped over the Grimsel Pass created a river of clouds in the Swiss Alps.
0:57 | 08/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wispy clouds create mesmerizing display in Swiss Alps
Yeah. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Clouds draped over the Grimsel Pass created a river of clouds in the Swiss Alps. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65149715","title":"Wispy clouds create mesmerizing display in Swiss Alps","url":"/International/video/wispy-clouds-create-mesmerizing-display-swiss-alps-65149715"}