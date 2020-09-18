Woman finds snake in glove box

More
A snake catcher safely removed a snake from an Australian woman's car after she found the unwelcome passenger while driving.
0:38 | 09/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman finds snake in glove box
Are gonna volatile series of Al and I went. Maybe sit brought me I'll boxed. Phil black and a second. I built a big fat. The light. Yeah ignore it's a loss not. Thank you suspect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"A snake catcher safely removed a snake from an Australian woman's car after she found the unwelcome passenger while driving.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73100205","title":"Woman finds snake in glove box","url":"/International/video/woman-finds-snake-glove-box-73100205"}