The Woodruffs Open Up: ‘After the Blast: The Will to Survive’ Airs Nov. 10

In this web extra clip, Bob Woodruff’s family opens up about the ups and downs of his recovery after sustaining a traumatic brain injury while reporting from the frontlines of the Iraq War.

November 9, 2023

ABC News Specials

