World Beard and Moustache Championship unites facial hair aficionados

More
"Thou shalt not shave": Facial hair aficionados from around the world compete in the World Beard and Moustache Championship.
1:43 | 05/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World Beard and Moustache Championship unites facial hair aficionados

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"\"Thou shalt not shave\": Facial hair aficionados from around the world compete in the World Beard and Moustache Championship.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63151108","title":"World Beard and Moustache Championship unites facial hair aficionados","url":"/International/video/world-beard-moustache-championship-unites-facial-hair-aficionados-63151108"}