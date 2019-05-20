Now Playing: World Beard and Moustache Championship unites facial hair aficionados

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan share behind-the-scenes wedding photos

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Tourist bus bombed near Giza pyramids in Egypt

Now Playing: Schwarzenegger kicked by man but won't press charges

Now Playing: Urgent travel warning after bomb near Egyptian pyramids

Now Playing: Rocket explodes near US embassy in Iraq

Now Playing: 4 Americans were killed in a plane crash near the Honduran Island of Roatan

Now Playing: A bomb targeting a tour bus near Egypt's famed pyramids exploded

Now Playing: 4 Americans die in small plane crash in Honduras

Now Playing: Tourist bus bombed near Egypt's famed pyramids, injuries reported

Now Playing: Save money on your summer vacation

Now Playing: Massive dust storm overtakes Yazd

Now Playing: Aurora Australis glows in the night sky in Tasmania

Now Playing: Concern is growing regarding Iran tensions and Chinese import tariffs

Now Playing: Iran going to 'have to be very careful not to overplay their hand': Gen. Petraeus

Now Playing: Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Now Playing: Activist in India reacts to Taiwan legalizing same-sex marriage

Now Playing: Muslims break fast, refugees seek shelter, Cannes red carpet: World in Photos

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Taiwan votes to legalize same-sex marriage