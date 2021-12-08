World Elephant Day brings attention to the endangered African elephant

More
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is raising awareness about the plight of African elephants, which are classified as critically endangered.
4:18 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World Elephant Day brings attention to the endangered African elephant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:18","description":"The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is raising awareness about the plight of African elephants, which are classified as critically endangered.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79423513","title":"World Elephant Day brings attention to the endangered African elephant","url":"/International/video/world-elephant-day-brings-attention-endangered-african-elephant-79423513"}