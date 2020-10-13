World War II bomb explodes while being defused

More
The biggest World War II bomb ever found in Poland exploded underwater as it was being defused by Navy divers.
1:12 | 10/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World War II bomb explodes while being defused
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"The biggest World War II bomb ever found in Poland exploded underwater as it was being defused by Navy divers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73592753","title":"World War II bomb explodes while being defused","url":"/International/video/world-war-ii-bomb-explodes-defused-73592753"}