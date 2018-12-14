Transcript for 7-year-old migrant girl dies in Border Patrol custody

My turn now to a tragic story from the border where 87 year old a little girl. Has died after she was in you last custody she crossed over the border illegally with her father. Marcus Moore believes in tax case you've covered this story so extensively markets at how did this even happened. Well it really good morning good to be with you there are so many questions this morning about. How this happened and and right now we we don't have a lot of B tells but we do know this. According to DHS this little girl seven years old from Guatemala and on December 6 of last week she was with her father. And about a 160 others when they were detained after illegally crossing into the US and the information we have. Is that Customs and Border Protection. Had this little girl and her father in custody. For about eight hours and it was at one point during that time that this girl began having. A seizures and Indian a medical team was called in to to check on her and to see what what kind of treatment she may have needed. And they determined that she had a fever. Of a 105 point seven. And it was of that point that she was taken by ambulance to an area to a hospital. In El Paso. And sheet went into cardiac arrest at that point. And sadly within 24 hours of that she passed away of Dole's of the that typically. When the when someone is taken into custody they. Do have access to medical treatment. And they are supposed to be treated medically so. Italy so many questions this morning about how exactly. This young girl became so ill. And how she eventually passed away at a hospital. And mark is that watching the reaction coming from this story on Twitter on social media so many people are outraged so emotional. At about this story at I wonder and you know with called growing calls to change the way. DHS operates their customs and Border Patrol is that needs more oversight something needs to happen. But it doesn't seem to be the reaction from some of those agencies is well up we have said time again that it's danger is if you bring your child. Today's situation he it's not a safe one what is his problem more about their reaction when they are saying about all the backlash. That that's right I'm elated that they have so that in the past and they said it in a statement they released recently in regards to to this incident back. If we can put it up and they said in part that number one unfortunately despite our efforts and best efforts of the medical team treating the child. We were unable to stop this tragedy from occurring once again. We are begging parents to not put themselves or their children at risk. Of attempting to incher. Illegally. That the and that as a part of what the the department of Homeland Security has sat in the also extended their condolences. To the family and say they empathize. What any father or mother who loses a child but but Emily you bring up a very good point there has been a push. Two a try to prevent. Families from making the decision to. To join in on this track because it it is dangerous just by the terrain alone. And we Hurd who. Based on reporting. That this young girl who passed away again seven years old reportedly had not eaten or had anything to drink. For several days my also want to point out for you. What the ACLU has has said they released a statement. In in responding to this and they say quote when the truck administration pushes for the militarization of the border including more border wall construction. They are driving people fleeing violence into the deadliest desert regions. And so they say this is an example. Of of what to. The rhetoric and and the policy. On the policies that the trump administration. Is seeking. That is causing people to put themselves in these dangerous situations because Amelie. As I have seen in my time in the border with the micro caravan and all on there the US Mexico border up people are are desperate. And they are willing because of the violence in their native countries and because of the lack of economic opportunities. They won't put themselves and their children in these dangerous situation so are you get a sense of the desperation they are feeling but certainly no one. Wants to see what what apparently happened what had what happened on December 6 seven year old girl a defenseless girl passed away. And Marcus I think people who trying to make that point that it. Yes don't bring your children in that situation led if you try to put yourself but not perspective of how desperate do you have to be. To go to a place for you could potentially be without food water for days at a time waiting to try to get in the country. As strong opinions on both sides of this for sure but certainly just a tragic story. Mark is Smart in Texas our thanks to you for help covering this story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.