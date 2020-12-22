Year in Photos: 2020

More
A look at this year's top photos from around the globe.
4:46 | 12/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Year in Photos: 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:46","description":"A look at this year's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74819700","title":"Year in Photos: 2020","url":"/International/video/year-photos-2020-74819700"}