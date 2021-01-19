At least 22 dead in deadly airport attack in Yemen An explosion and gunfire erupted after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s new Saudi-backed government landed. Journalists and other officials are among those who were targeted in the attack.

Russian opposition leader detained upon return to country Alexei Navalny, who nearly died last year after being poisoned, was immediately detained by Russian authorities for at least the next 30 days. The move prompted outrage around the world.