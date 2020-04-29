Young whale swims in Wellington harbor

More
A young whale ventured along Wellington's Aotea Quay during low marine traffic in New Zealand.
0:52 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young whale swims in Wellington harbor
Oh my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"A young whale ventured along Wellington's Aotea Quay during low marine traffic in New Zealand.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70416747","title":"Young whale swims in Wellington harbor","url":"/International/video/young-whale-swims-wellington-harbor-70416747"}