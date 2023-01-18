Zelenskyy calls for world unity after chopper crash

The U.S. is reaffirming support for Ukraine but will not direct other nations to provide additional security after a helicopter crash in the country killed at least 16 people.

January 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live