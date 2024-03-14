Zoo holds special dress-up drill to capture escaped 'tiger'

A man dressed in a white tiger costume escaped this Japanese zoo so staff could practice what to do if an animal breaks free of its enclosure.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live