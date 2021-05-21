Zoo welcomes rare red-bellied lemur in England

Chester Zoo staff celebrated the birth of a rare red-bellied lemur -- the first of its kind to be born there -- that weighed around 0.15 pounds.
1:50 | 05/21/21

