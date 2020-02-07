Transcript for 15-year-old makes donation kits for lonely nursing homes residents

among the hardest hit by this pandemic. For many seniors the sting of loneliness can be bad. Bad as the fear of the virus. The silver lining of this pandemic is there's no shortage of people trying to lend a helping hand. My next guest is doing that through a nonprofit she founded. Please welcome hitta Gupta. She's 15 years old. Thank you so much for being here. The organization seems self-explanatory. It's called brighten a day. How do you do that? It's a 501(c)3 nonprofit that lifts the spirits of those needing cheer. We send love, hope and joy through cards, gifts, videos, video chats. We've reached tens of thousands of seniors in nursing homes and children's hospitals. You mentioned cards and gifts. What kinds of things, what kinds of messages are we talking about that you're trying to get to them? So it's uplifting cards, cheerful notes, encouraging messages, videos. Volunteers show off talents like singing, dancing, anything that will lift the seniors' spirits. You use a lot of devices. You want to make sure they're connected sometimes with their families as well with messages. How does that work? So, when I was reaching out to nursing homes about coordinating video chats between volunteers and residents, I learned in many nursing homes they're only using devices that belong to the staff. So I wanted to do something about that. That's why I started to donate devices to nursing homes so that residents can stay connected with family and with volunteers through video chat and we've donated around 15 so far. I'm also hoping that devices that are not being used are donated. You said about 15. Where are you getting the you hoping people will send some your way or some random ones around your house. Where are you getting them? It's been a mix. Some people have been donating devices they're not using. We've also been ordering them too and distributing those as well. We mentioned your story to someone at Amazon. They had a message they wanted to send to you. Take a look. Take a listen. Hi, hitta. This is Beatrice from Amazon. We heard about the great work your organization brighten a day is doing to help seniors. We are humbled to hear people like you having an impact which is why we committed to donating $5 million in devices to help in these unprecedented times. We're inspired by you so we decided to help by donating 100 devices to your organization. Keep up the great work. Oh, look at the face now. You weren't smiling that much when I said, hey, this is T.J. Look at you now. Look at the smile on that face. Yes, Amazon, just donated 50 fire8 tablets and 50 kindles. You went from 15 to 115 devices. Tell me your reaction and how that can help in the efforts you're making. Oh, my god. That is absolutely amazing. I'm just thinking about all the residents who are going to benefit from this. We'll reach a lot more nursing homes. There's going to be so many more residents who can video chat with family, especially nursing homes where they don't have enough devices to do these video chats. It was great to see your face light up when she said that. 100 devices are coming your way. We applaud you for your efforts, something that simple to put a smile on somebody's face. The effort you're making, congratulations on what you're doing. You're a 15-year-old smiling young lady. Good to see. Thank you. I needed that, Dr. Ashton.

